Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Slides on Apple TV+ Price Hike

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Slides on Apple TV+ Price Hike
Market News

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Slides on Apple TV+ Price Hike

Story Highlights

Apple slips after announcing price hikes, but new uses for its Vision Pro headset may help.

Some wonder if, perhaps, we’ve hit peak streaming since we’re seeing prices all over start to rise and make people wonder why they ever cut cable to begin with. Now, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is adding more fuel to this fire by announcing a price hike, and a pretty substantial one, for Apple TV+. Investors, meanwhile, were less than thrilled and sent shares down fractionally in Wednesday morning’s trading.

Apple is sending the price for Apple TV+ service up from its original $6.99 to its new $9.99 price. Customers will likely remember that a similar price hike took place just last year when Apple upped the price to $6.99 from its previous $4.99. Those interested in paying once for the year, meanwhile, will note that the annual price has been raised from $69 to $99.

Similar price hikes are slated for other Apple services, starting with Apple One and proceeding to Apple News+ and Apple Arcade. Apple depends on its services business as a way to display how it’s monetizing its user base from the hardware.

Meanwhile, speaking of services, Apple may have a new one in mind for its Vision Pro headset. Specifically, mental health; Apple has engaged in internal discussions about putting the Vision Pro headset to use in not only diagnosing but also treating mental health conditions.

For instance, the Vision Pro may be able to track things like pupil dilation, physical movement, or even fluctuations in a user’s weight. These may not sound much like mental health problems, but added together, they become a tool for tracking potential cases of Parkinson’s disease.

What is the Price Target for Apple?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on AAPL stock based on 21 Buys and nine Holds assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. Furthermore, the average AAPL price target of $204.80 per share implies 18.98% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Will Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Watch Sales Come Under Pressure?
Market NewsWill Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Watch Sales Come Under Pressure?
13h ago
AAPL
MASI
Executive order on AI expected from Biden next week, Reuters says
The FlyExecutive order on AI expected from Biden next week, Reuters says
2d ago
AI
AMD
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL): This “Magnificent Seven” Stock is Too Unloved
Stock Analysis & IdeasApple (NASDAQ:AAPL): This “Magnificent Seven” Stock is Too Unloved
2d ago
AAPL
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >