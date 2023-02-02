tiprankstipranks
Market News

Apple Reports Q1 Today – Earnings and Revenue Expected to Dip

Story Highlights

Apple is slated to report its first-quarter Fiscal 2023 results on February 2. Apart from the widely known Zhengzhou factory overhang, weaker consumer demand and a gloomy macro outlook remain a drag on the tech giant’s results.

iPhone maker Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is set to release its first quarter Fiscal 2023 results on Thursday, February 2, after the market closes. The Street expects Apple to post diluted earnings of $1.94 per share, meaningfully lower than the year-ago quarter figure of $2.10 per share. Similarly, total revenue is pegged at $121.74 billion, representing a 1.8% decline compared to revenues of $123.94 billion reported in Q1FY22.

The lockdown-related production disruptions at Apple’s supplier, Foxconn (Zhengzhou plant), in China, would have likely impacted Apple’s iPhone sales. Also, tighter consumer pockets and a tough macro backdrop would have hampered the tech giant’s overall revenues.

Analyst’s View on Apple’s December Quarter

Analyst Brian White of Monness Crispi believes Apple is poised for a tough December quarter as a result of the Zhengzhou unrest, regulatory headwinds, and a gloomier economic outlook. Having said that, the five-star analyst maintains a Buy rating on AAPL with a price target of $174 (20.6% upside).

Importantly, White expects Apple’s iPhone revenue to decline 5% year-over-year to $67.93 billion and Mac revenue to fall 9% year-over-year to $9.86 billion in the to-be-reported quarter. On the contrary, White expects iPad sales to jump 19% year-over-year to $8.62 billion and  Wearables, Home & Accessories sales to grow 12% year-over-year to $16.46 billion.

For Q2FY23, White expects Apple to post revenue of $96.72 billion (falling 1% year-over-year) and diluted earnings of $1.46 per share (lower than $1.52 per share in Q2FY22).

Is Apple a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Ahead of its results, a few analysts have slashed earnings estimates for the iPhone maker. Despite that, Apple commands a Strong Buy rating consensus based on 23 Buys and four Hold ratings. Moreover, the average Apple price target of $172.41 implies 19.5% upside potential from current levels. Meanwhile, AAPL stock has gained 15.4% so far in 2023 while losing 16.9% over the past year.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

