Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Plans Appeals in the European Union

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Plans Appeals in the European Union
Market News

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Plans Appeals in the European Union

Story Highlights

Apple plans appeals for several European Union court cases, and the new iOS update is causing some users power troubles.

It’s been a busy few days for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) already, and it’s on track to get even busier. Apple is planning to take a couple legal fights back to the European Union after settling some other issues. Apple now plans to launch appeals for the European Union’s decision to place the entirety of Apple’s App Store into a newly created digital antitrust list, part of the EU’s efforts in the Digital Markets Act.

Further, Apple also plans to appeal the EU’s plans to subject Apple’s iMessage systems to further consideration. The appeals are still being put together, so any immediate plans may change before they actually see a courtroom.

This is only a portion of the legal issues that Apple has encountered of late, but it doesn’t seem to be doing much to its ability to pursue business, thankfully. However, it’s got some troubles from its latest iOS update. Users of Apple’s wildly popular iPhone device are noting that the 17.1.1 update is doing terrible things to their battery life.

Some report their fully-charged devices are losing power within mere hours, a serious problem for anyone who can’t charge their phones daily. Some reports suggest that this may be a problem that fixes itself. Ultimately, some battery issues can simply be a matter of the device “recalibrating” the battery, which not only consumes power but also makes it look like the device is drawing power unduly.

Is Apple a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on AAPL stock based on 24 Buys and eight Holds assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. Furthermore, the average AAPL price target of $201.82 per share implies 9.36% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Plans Appeals in the European Union
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Arm Holdings Stock (NASDAQ:ARM): Too Much Hype, Too Little Results
Stock Analysis & IdeasArm Holdings Stock (NASDAQ:ARM): Too Much Hype, Too Little Results
22h ago
ARM
AAPL
Morgan Stanley Says Buy Apple Stock as It Becomes a True ‘AI Enabler’
Stock Analysis & IdeasMorgan Stanley Says Buy Apple Stock as It Becomes a True ‘AI Enabler’
1d ago
AAPL
Notable open interest changes for November 9th
The FlyNotable open interest changes for November 9th
1d ago
DIS
WBD
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >