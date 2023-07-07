tiprankstipranks
Market News

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Moves To Bring Vison Pro to Retail Stores

Tech giant Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is looking to introduce its Vision Pro headset in retail next year with appointments as well as in-store promotions, according to Bloomberg.

This points to a cautious approach by the company around its mixed-reality offering. The Vision Pro will have designated sections in stores with a country-wide rollout after initial ground testing in major locations.

Further, the Vision Pro is expected to be available in markets outside the U.S. by the end of next year with initial presence planned in the U.K. and Canada.  While the company is also moving toward introducing a cheaper version, the headset is also expected to be available via its online store by early next year.

At the same time, different challenges regarding logistics, training of retail staff, offering the right accessories, and making sure the Vision Pro can be used by customers with different body and head sizes for longer durations also remain persistent (for now).  

Overall, the Street has a $192.93 consensus price target on Apple alongside a Strong Buy consensus rating.  Investors are already sitting on gains of nearly 47% in their Apple shares over the past six months alone.

Read full Disclosure

