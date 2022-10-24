Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Raising Prices for Its Streaming Services

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) announced that it’s raising the prices of its streaming services. Apple Music will increase by $1 and $2 per month for individuals and families, respectively. This equates to $10.99 per month for individuals and $16.99 for families. The annual individual subscription will increase from $99 per year to $109.

The monthly subscription for Apple TV will increase by $2 to $6.99, whereas the annual subscription will change from $49.99 to $69 per year.

In addition, Apple One will see a $2 per month increase for individual plans. In contrast, the Family and Premier plans will jump by $3 per month. This translates to a cost of $16.95, $22.95, and $32.95 per month, respectively.

Is AAPL Stock a Buy or Sell?

AAPL stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 23 Buys, four Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months. The average AAPL stock price target of $181.68 implies 21.89% upside potential.

