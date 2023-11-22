tiprankstipranks
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Gains as Morgan Stanley Praises the App Store
Market News

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Gains as Morgan Stanley Praises the App Store

Story Highlights

Morgan Stanley praises Apple on the App Store, and new hardware improvements will likely throw in as well.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has had a decent run of things lately, even if it didn’t always go all Apple’s own way. Yet underneath it all, Apple seems to be running in a nice, stable fashion that should draw the risk-averse investor in . In fact, Apple is up, albeit fractionally, in Wednesday afternoon’s trading thanks to new word from Morgan Stanley that says things are going pretty well after all.

Word from Morgan Stanley, via analyst Erik Woodring and team, revealed that the App Store is delivering for Apple and in a big way. App Store revenue is estimated to be up 12% against this time last year, noted Woodring, and in quarter to date comparisons, it’s up 11%. That’s 6.5 points better than what Morgan Stanley originally forecast. There’s good news all over on this matter, too; while China is holding steady in terms of its App Store demand, Japan and the United States are putting on a little extra steam. It’s not just good news for the App Store, either; the hardware required to get there is also holding steady. Both iPhone and iPad shipments are ahead of projections, though not by much; iPhones are up 2% and iPads are up 3% against current forecasts.

The Hardware’s in For Some Upgrades Too

This is certainly good news for Apple, but there are signs it could get even better thanks to upcoming hardware improvements. While the new MacBook Pro line is coming out, and the idea of waiting for a MacBook Air’s new version to come out seems almost interminable and largely pointless, signs are suggesting the wait may be worthwhile. The M3 MacBook Air may be coming out soon, and offering some impressive new power of its own. Meanwhile the Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) deal will be in play for the foreseeable future, with Apple admitting that the deal is now running until 2026.

What is the Fair Price of Apple?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on AAPL stock based on 25 Buys and eight Holds assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 27.5% rally in its share price over the past year, the average AAPL price target of $201.99 per share implies 5.52% upside potential.

Disclosure

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Gains as Morgan Stanley Praises the App Store
