Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Faces New Competition in AR

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has long had big ambitions in augmented reality (AR), and it’s made a lot of progress in reaching those objectives. But now, it’s got some new and downright distressing competition afoot in the form of a new Chinese player that’s poised to land major new investment and achieve a huge valuation. Apple, meanwhile, is down slightly in Monday afternoon’s trading on the news.

The new competitor, known as Xreal, is looking to raise $60 million at last report. Should it prove successful, that would push its valuation clear up to the billion dollar mark and then some. With the new $60 million, Xreal would have raised a total surpassing the $300 million mark. Xreal’s primary competitive edge here seems to be that it’s specializing in augmented reality, instead of trying to combine augmented reality with its immediate counterpart virtual reality (VR). In fact, Xreal has already made significant strides in this area, holding about 4% of the AR market by itself. And Xreal has no plans to try and get in on the VR market at all.

Specialization Doesn’t End Well

Robert Heinlein once remarked that “Specialization is for insects.” He believed that a human being should be able to perform a wide range of tasks, and it’s likely no different here. Apple is rapidly moving to expand, and augmented reality is just one part of the broader Apple market puzzle. Reports suggest that another such puzzle, the Apple operating system known as iOS, is poised to get a new update that will be one of the largest such updates in history. Featuring a huge focus on generative AI and a slate of other features, it’s certainly got the potential to wipe several other updates off the board.

Is Apple a Good Buy Now?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on AAPL stock based on 22 Buys, eight Holds and one Sell assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 34.58% rally in its share price over the past year, the average AAPL price target of $205.85 per share implies 7.56% upside potential.

