Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Faces Defeat in 4G Patent Appeal

Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) appeal in the legal dispute against Optis Cellular Technology LLC has been rejected by the Court of Appeal in London. The court’s ruling stated that the tech giant had infringed upon two telecommunications patents owned by Optis, which are crucial for 4G connectivity.

The final decision comes after a long battle between the two companies. Throughout the course of this dispute, the two companies engaged in multiple trials and appellate hearings.

A Brief History of the Dispute

In 2019, Optis first sued Apple over the illegal use of eight of its patents, to which Apple argued that the concerned technology was not used in the U.K. However, the London High Court passed judgment in Optis’ favor last year, saying that Apple had infringed on two of the patents.

Following this, Apple appealed the decision in May 2022 based on the argument that the concerned patents were not essential to the 4G standards.

Is AAPL Stock a Good Buy?

Of the 24 top analysts covering Apple, 18 have a Buy rating and six have suggested a Hold in the past three months. Overall, the stock scores a Strong Buy consensus rating. Meanwhile, the average AAPL stock price target stands at $193.41, implying upside potential of 0.5%. Shares are up 54.3% year-to-date.

It is noteworthy that these top analysts have an impressive history of helping investors generate massive returns from their recommendations. Moreover, each analyst has a remarkable success rate.

Disclosure