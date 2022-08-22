tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) CFO Sells Shares Worth $16.9M

Story Highlights

Apple’s SVP and CFO Luca Maestri sold AAPL stock worth $16.9 million. Does this mean it’s time to flee the stock?

Technology bigwig Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Senior Vice President and CFO Luca Maestri sold shares worth $16.9 million on August 17, as per a regulatory filing.

Per the Form 4 filing, the shares were sold in two parts. One lot of 66,390 shares was sold at a weighted average sales price of $174.66 per piece. The other lot, which contained 30,345 shares, was sold at a slightly higher weighted average sales price of $175.6 per piece. The total sales aggregated $16,924,259. Notably, Maestri still has 110,673 shares of Apple stock following the latest sale.

TipRanks’ Insider Trading Activity Tool also provides a comprehensive list of daily insider transactions and shows which top corporate insiders are buying or selling shares of a publicly listed company. Interestingly, TipRanks also includes a list of hot stocks that boast either a Very Positive or Positive insider confidence signal.

Apple Issues Security Alerts

In another development, Apple has warned consumers to immediately update their iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices to guard against hacks. A new security breach allows hackers to take control of Apple hardware and run their own code. In response, Apple has released new software patches to protect against the breach.

Is Apple a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

On TipRanks, AAPL stock commands a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 23 Buys, four Holds, and one Sell. The average Apple price forecast of $183.07 implies 6.7% upside potential to current levels. Meanwhile, the stock has lost 5.4% so far this year.

Similarly, hedge funds are bullish on the AAPL stock. TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that confidence in Apple is currently Positive, as 102 hedge funds increased their cumulative holdings of AAPL stock by 11.4 million shares in the last quarter.

Ending Thoughts

Even though the CFO has sold a part of his AAPL stock holdings, he still has more shares in his closet. Moreover, both Wall Street analysts and hedge funds are highly optimistic about Apple’s stock trajectory. Despite the uncertain macroeconomic backdrop, Apple reported strong Q3 results that beat analyst expectations. This proves the technology giant’s command of the market and resilience to headwinds, supporting a good investment case.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AAPL

FAANG Stocks Are Hot Again: Which Do Analysts Favor Most?
Stock Analysis & IdeasFAANG Stocks Are Hot Again: Which Do Analysts Favor Most?
3d ago
AAPL
AMZN
Apple Stock Remains Undaunted amid Contractual Recruiters’ Layoff
AAPL
Here’s Why the U.S. and China are Interested in Taiwan
GFS
TSM
More AAPL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AAPL

FAANG Stocks Are Hot Again: Which Do Analysts Favor Most?
Stock Analysis & IdeasFAANG Stocks Are Hot Again: Which Do Analysts Favor Most?
3d ago
AAPL
AMZN
Apple Stock Remains Undaunted amid Contractual Recruiters’ Layoff
Market NewsApple Stock Remains Undaunted amid Contractual Recruiters’ Layoff
5d ago
AAPL
Here’s Why the U.S. and China are Interested in Taiwan
Stock Analysis & IdeasHere’s Why the U.S. and China are Interested in Taiwan
10d ago
GFS
TSM
More AAPL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Pagaya Stock (Nasdaq:PGY) Sell-Offs Predicted as Lock-Up Period Ends Early
PGY
Berkshire Can Buy up to 50% of Occidental (NYSE:OXY), Now What?
OXY
Now, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Joins the Race to Buy Signify Health, Boost Revenue
AMZN
Stock Market Today – Monday, August 22: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Stock on Edge Amid Plans to Slash Employee Bonuses
TWTR
This Tech Billionaire Loads up on Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Shares
ECL
Weekly Market Review: Prospect of Higher Rates Sparks Volatility
BJ
Stock Market Today – Friday, Aug 19: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Roku Expands Its Mexican Operations; Investors are Optimistic
ROKU
More Market News >