Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook Gets Warm Reception in China Tour

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook Gets Warm Reception in China Tour
Market News

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook Gets Warm Reception in China Tour

Story Highlights

Apple CEO Tim Cook met with the vice premier of China, who expressed support for the U.S. tech giant.

China might not always be on terms with the U.S., but it sure will always have a soft spot for technological giant Apple. After all, where else will the beloved Apple products such as the iPhone come from? During his trip to China this week, Apple CEO Tim Cook (NASDAQ:AAPL) met with the vice premier of the nation, who expressed support for the U.S. tech giant.

“China is willing to provide more opportunities for foreign-funded enterprises, including Apple, to develop in the country,” Ding Duexiang, China’s Vice Premier, told Cook in a meeting on Thursday, according to Reuters, quoting Chinese state radio.

According to State radio, Cook stated that Apple is optimistic about the possibilities of the Chinese market and is prepared to enhance collaboration with China in areas such as high-end manufacturing and the digital economy.

Earlier on Wednesday, Cook and China’s Commerce Minister had a table talk on how Apple and China could foster a stronger relationship. Per reports, the two reached a positive agreement, with the Minister assuring Cook of a warm reception to expand its reach in the country. 

Meanwhile, the tech giant has reportedly doubled down on shifting its manufacturing operations and resources from China to India on the prediction that the Southeast Asian country will be Apple’s next large market. 

Is Apple a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on AAPL stock based on 13 Buys, eight Holds, and zero Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic above. Furthermore, the average AAPL price target of $208.50 per share implies 20.16% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

AAPL, META, GOOGL Applaud FCC’s Move to Open 6 GHz Band
Market NewsAAPL, META, GOOGL Applaud FCC’s Move to Open 6 GHz Band
7h ago
AAPL
GOOG
Apple fires App Store staff after business misconduct probe, The Information says
The FlyApple fires App Store staff after business misconduct probe, The Information says
2d ago
AAPL
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Up Fractionally despite Nightmare MacBook Report
Market NewsApple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Up Fractionally despite Nightmare MacBook Report
2d ago
AAPL
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >