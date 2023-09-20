Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Store Workers in France to Strike amid iPhone 15 Launch

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Store Workers in France to Strike amid iPhone 15 Launch
Market News

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Store Workers in France to Strike amid iPhone 15 Launch

Story Highlights

Apple could potentially face a strike in France by its retail workers coinciding with the launch of the iPhone 15.

In a potential setback for tech giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), four unions representing Apple Retail employees have announced a strike in France. These retail workers are set to go on strike on September 22 and 23, coinciding with the iPhone 15 launch.

The unions, including CGT, Unsa, CFDT, and CFTC, are pushing for a 7% pay increase, while Apple France has offered a 4.5% raise. The strike will affect all 20 Apple stores in France, with a demonstration planned at the Paris Opera store. Workers aim to highlight their grievances and emphasize the importance of addressing employee discomfort.

On a different note, CNBC reported earlier today that Apple was working on an iPhone feature in collaboration with Goldman Sachs (GS) that would let users buy and sell stock. However, the Cupertino-based company shelved the project last year after markets fell.

What is the Apple Stock Price Forecast?

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about AAPL stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 22 Buys and eight Holds. Wall Street has a consensus price target of $207.89 on the stock, implying an upside potential of around 17% at current levels.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Daniel Ives Pounds the Table on Apple Stock
Stock Analysis & IdeasDaniel Ives Pounds the Table on Apple Stock
5h ago
AAPL
Chip Stocks Rise on New U.S.-China Chip Rules
Market NewsChip Stocks Rise on New U.S.-China Chip Rules
1d ago
AMD
TXN
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rises on iPhone 15 Launch, Analyst Optimism
Market NewsApple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rises on iPhone 15 Launch, Analyst Optimism
1d ago
AAPL
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >