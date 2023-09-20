Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Store Workers in France to Strike amid iPhone 15 Launch

In a potential setback for tech giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), four unions representing Apple Retail employees have announced a strike in France. These retail workers are set to go on strike on September 22 and 23, coinciding with the iPhone 15 launch.

The unions, including CGT, Unsa, CFDT, and CFTC, are pushing for a 7% pay increase, while Apple France has offered a 4.5% raise. The strike will affect all 20 Apple stores in France, with a demonstration planned at the Paris Opera store. Workers aim to highlight their grievances and emphasize the importance of addressing employee discomfort.

On a different note, CNBC reported earlier today that Apple was working on an iPhone feature in collaboration with Goldman Sachs (GS) that would let users buy and sell stock. However, the Cupertino-based company shelved the project last year after markets fell.

What is the Apple Stock Price Forecast?

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about AAPL stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 22 Buys and eight Holds. Wall Street has a consensus price target of $207.89 on the stock, implying an upside potential of around 17% at current levels.