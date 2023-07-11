Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Opens Online Store on China’s WeChat App

In a major push in one of its important retail markets, tech giant, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has opened an online store on Tencent’s (TCEHY) WeChat messaging app in China. According to a CNBC report, WeChat app is China’s largest messaging platform with more than 1.2 billion users.

Apple’s WeChat store is in the form of a ‘Mini Program’, which is effectively an app within WeChat. A Mini Program means instead of downloading different apps, users can access all services through WeChat Mini Programs.

Through the Apple Mini Program, users can purchase the entire line of Apple products, and orders through this Mini Program are also eligible for free shipping while some users can pay for delivery within three hours.

Analysts are bullish about AAPL stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 24 Buys and seven Holds.