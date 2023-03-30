tiprankstipranks
Market News

Apple Might Unveil VR Headset at Worldwide Developers Conference in June

Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) annual Worldwide Developers Conference, its biggest conference of the year, where it usually unveils new devices, has been scheduled for June 5 to 9. While the event will be streamed online, an in-person event will also be held at the company’s Cupertino headquarters on the first day. This year, some are anticipating the release of a virtual and augmented reality headset.

In recent times, other tech giants have shifted their focus away from the metaverse. However, Apple’s VR project could be unveiled at a time when the market is experiencing a lull, potentially giving it an edge over competitors.

While some might be excited about the event, Wall Street doesn’t appear to be too excited about the stock price. Although 24 out of the 31 analysts have a Buy rating on AAPL stock, the consensus price target of $170.18 implies only 4.86% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

