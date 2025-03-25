Apple May Sidestep an EU Fine with an iPhone Update

Apple (AAPL) is reportedly going to sidestep a fine from EU regulators with an iPhone update. This fine is connected to how the company displays web browser options on its smartphones. The EU regulator claims that Apple makes it difficult for users to switch between different web browsers, pushing them toward certain ones.

Insiders close to the matter claim that Apple could avoid this fine after making changes to meet regulator guidelines. This is part of a series of cases involving the company as EU regulators push for changes to how the tech giant limits users on its devices. That includes allowing other app stores outside of Apple’s.

When Will Apple Get Its Ruling?

An exact timetable isn’t available, but insiders state that the EU regulator will complete its investigation into Apple early next week. That means a ruling on the company’s anticompetitive practices will likely shortly follow.

Considering the ongoing legal and regulatory troubles Apple has dealt with in the EU, avoiding this fine would be a major win for the company. The only issue is that the EU regulators’ rulings require the company to give up its strict control over its devices.

AAPL stock is up 0.61% as of Tuesday morning. That’s a positive change from its 11.19% decrease year-to-date. The final EU ruling could act as a catalyst for further gains next week.

Is AAPL Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Turning to Wall Street, the analysts’ consensus rating for Apple is Moderate Buy based on 17 Buy, 11 Hold, and four Sell ratings over the last three months. With that comes an average price target of $249.98, a high of $325, and a low of $188. This represents a potential 12.55% upside for AAPL stock.

