Did Apple Ace its Big AI Test at WWDC?

Story Highlights

WWDC sees Apple reveal its AI vision, but is it enough to impress Wall Street and clear the high bar?

Did Apple Ace its Big AI Test at WWDC?

Apple (AAPL) just concluded its WWDC 2025 keynote. The world watched for a definitive AI breakthrough. After prior expectations led to underdelivery, the tech titan entered the stage with tempered anticipation. CEO Tim Cook spoke of harnessing “Apple Intelligence.” This phrase hinted at a new era. The question looms: Did Apple truly deliver a leap forward, or is this another step in a prolonged holding pattern?

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Apple’s New Features Make Their Debut

Apple showcased significant strides in its “Apple Intelligence” suite. Genmoji debuted, allowing users to create personalized emojis with AI. An Image Playground app also emerged. This enables users to generate visuals from simple text prompts.

Communication received a boost too. Live Translation features arrived for Messages and FaceTime. Enhanced Visual Intelligence promised smarter actions from images. These additions point towards a more context-aware and personalized user experience across Apple devices.

Apple Announced “Liquid Glass”

Beyond AI, Apple announced a striking new “Liquid Glass” design language. This aesthetic refresh brings a cohesive, translucent, and deeply immersive feel. It marks the first major visual overhaul since iOS 7. This new look spans across key platforms.

iOS 26 introduced an adapting lock screen clock and smarter call/message screening. iPadOS 26 showcased dramatically improved multitasking. A new windowing system allows flexible app window resizing. macOS Tahoe 26 adopted the Liquid Glass UI. It integrated Live Activities and a native iPhone Phone app. These updates aim for a more fluid and unified ecosystem.

Are These Updates Enough for Apple’s AI Ambitions?

These announcements provide tangible AI features. Yet, the core question remains: Do they fulfill Apple’s long-standing AI promises? The company still pushes “on-device AI.” This is a tall order for current hardware.

Moreover, critics point to the reliance on OpenAI’s ChatGPT when local processing falls short. This pragmatic solution raises questions. It potentially undercuts Apple’s staunch privacy pitch. It also cedes some control to an external partner. 

While Apple presented new AI capabilities, the deeper “smarter Siri” overhaul from last year still seems absent. Many observers expected more. The company itself admitted delays. This suggests the true AI breakthrough might still be a future promise.

Is AAPL Stock a Good Buy?

Apple’s recent announcements are now in the hands of market analysts. Based on insights from 29 Wall Street experts, Apple currently holds a “Moderate Buy” rating. Digging into the details, 16 analysts recommend buying the stock. Nine suggest holding onto shares. However, four analysts advise selling.

Looking ahead, these experts project a 12-month average price target of $226.94 for Apple. This figure represents a 12.65% potential upside from its last trading price of $201.45.

Report an Issue

