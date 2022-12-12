Apple Likely to Open 100 Stores in India

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is likely to partner with India’s Tata Group to launch 100 stores in India that will exclusively sell Apple products, according to an Economic Times report.

The report stated that Tata Group’s Infiniti Retail could become an Apple-authorized reseller. The stores will be around 500 to 600 square feet each and will be located in places like shopping malls and upscale locations.

While the smaller stores will likely sell iPhones, iPads, and the Apple Watch, the larger stores will have the entire range of AAPL products including MacBooks.

Wall Street analysts are upbeat about the stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 24 Buys and four Holds.