AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) to Slash 9% Jobs to Lower Costs

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) to Slash 9% Jobs to Lower Costs
Market News

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) to Slash 9% Jobs to Lower Costs

Story Highlights

Technology platform AppFolio is slashing nearly 149 jobs to lower costs in a challenging business environment.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) shares are ticking higher today after the real estate-focused technology platform announced a 9% headcount reduction. The move is expected to impact about 149 positions.

AppFolio has undertaken the measure to lower costs amid a challenging business environment in which it has not been able to scale operations efficiently. The company has already undertaken multiple cost reduction measures, including technology investments, lowering its real estate footprint, and taking a relook at its hiring requirements.

While AppFolio’s revenue has consistently increased from $256 million in 2019 to ~$472 million in 2022, its bottom line has suffered. Compared to an EPS of $0.34 in 2019, the company incurred a net loss per share of $0.02 in 2022.

Yesterday, J.P. Morgan’s Alexei Gogolev initiated coverage of the stock with a Buy rating alongside a $200 price target. D.D. Davidson’s Peter Heckmann, though, has reiterated a Hold rating on AppFolio without assigning a price target for the stock.   

Overall, the Street has a $198.33 consensus price target on APPF, alongside a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Shares of the company have surged nearly 53.4% over the past 52 weeks.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on APPF

AppFolio initiated with an Overweight at JPMorgan
The FlyAppFolio initiated with an Overweight at JPMorgan
1d ago
APPF
AppFolio price target raised to $155 from $117 at DA Davidson
APPF
AppFolio price target raised to $210 from $190 at KeyBanc
APPF
More APPF Latest News >

More News & Analysis on APPF

AppFolio initiated with an Overweight at JPMorgan
The FlyAppFolio initiated with an Overweight at JPMorgan
1d ago
APPF
AppFolio price target raised to $155 from $117 at DA Davidson
The FlyAppFolio price target raised to $155 from $117 at DA Davidson
18d ago
APPF
AppFolio price target raised to $210 from $190 at KeyBanc
The FlyAppFolio price target raised to $210 from $190 at KeyBanc
21d ago
APPF
More APPF Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >