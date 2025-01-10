Apollo Global Management’s (NYSE:APO) Chuck E. Cheese Arm Gets Modern Upgrade

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Smart Growth
New
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News WireArrivedEquityMultiple
Follow Us
TOOLS
News
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Notification Center
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Plans & Pricing
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
TipRanks Momentum Index
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Trending Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Most Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Class Actions
Class Actions
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
Apollo Global Management’s (NYSE:APO) Chuck E. Cheese Arm Gets Modern Upgrade
Market News

Apollo Global Management’s (NYSE:APO) Chuck E. Cheese Arm Gets Modern Upgrade

Story Highlights

Apollo Global Management’s Chuck E. Cheese arm gets revamped and celebrates its animatronic past with a new bobblehead line.

Investment management giant Apollo Global Management (APO) has its fingers in a lot of pies out there. In fact, since 2014, it has owned the parent company of Chuck E. Cheese, CEC Entertainment. And Chuck E. Cheese is making a major comeback since its bankruptcy days. But this proved little help to Apollo, who lost over 3.5% in Friday afternoon’s trading.

Stay Ahead of the Market:

A CNBC report noted that CEC Entertainment filed for bankruptcy in 2020, after the COVID-19 closures largely took it out of business. But it has been working on a comeback ever since, and is set to drop $300 million on a series of revamping measures in a bid to make Chuck E. Cheese a place where, once more, a kid can be a kid.

First on the list, the report noted, is trampolines. Growth in family entertainment, CEC found, has been coming from “active play” sectors like rock-climbing walls or trampolines, and Chuck E. Cheese had plenty of opportunity to expand therein. Over 450 locations now feature “kid-sized trampolines,” though these come with an extra fee for use. SkyTubes and ball pits, however, are off the table, and have been for years, or even decades, outright.

The Animatronics are Dead

However, there is one hole in the lineup: animatronics. Those kind-of-creepy robots that made Five Nights at Freddy’s the media juggernaut it is today are out of the picture at Chuck E. Cheese, replaced with “floor-to-ceiling JumboTrons” that are reflective of kids “…consuming entertainment in a whole new way.”

For those who want to relive those days, however, an Audacy report may have the solution. The National Bobblehead Museum has recently rolled out the first ever bobblehead from Chuck E. Cheese: Munch’s Make-Believe Band. A special release for National Bobblehead Week, interested buyers can pick up a $30 bobblehead of Chuck E. Cheese himself, or the entire band for $75. With only 2,025 bobbleheads available, they may go quickly.

Is Apollo Global Management a Good Stock to Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on APO stock based on 13 Buys and four Holds assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 66.06% rally in its share price over the past year, the average APO price target of $185.13 per share implies 18.11% upside potential.

See more APO analyst ratings

Disclosure

Related Articles
TheFly
Premium
Venu Sports JV discontinued, Walgreens reports Q1 beat: Morning Buzz
GS
MS
Shrilekha Pethe
Premium
M&A News: Apollo (NYSE:APO) Places a $9.5B Bet to Take Seven & i Private
APO
ATD

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential