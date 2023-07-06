APLD Stock Hammered amid Multiple Short Seller Reports

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

APLD Stock Hammered amid Multiple Short Seller Reports

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD), a firm that pivoted from being a Bitcoin miner to a budget AI cloud service provider, is under scrutiny from investor watchdogs Wolfpack Research and The Bear Cave. Both entities suggest that Applied Digital’s rapid stock rise of 800% over the past year may be due to dubious promotional tactics rather than genuine growth. As a result, the stock is being hammered at the time of writing.

Highlighted was Applied Digital’s close ties with investment bank B. Riley, whose insiders hold nearly half the company’s shares. Also questioned are the CEO’s claims of a significant GPU investment for their AI Cloud service, an amount that astonishingly exceeds their market cap. Other concerns include a lack of subdomains compared to industry norms, potential physical hosting limitations, and questionable board competence. The overall implication is that Applied Digital’s claims of being an AI heavyweight are doubtful at best.

A look at the past five trading days for APLD stock highlights the level of impact the short reports had on it. Indeed, shares plunged over 18% at the time of writing. As a result, investors are now down almost 24% during this timeframe.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on APLD

Applied Digital Sets Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call for Monday, July 24, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Press ReleasesApplied Digital Sets Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call for Monday, July 24, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
4h ago
APLD
Applied Digital announces strategic collaboration with Hewlett Packard
HPE
APLD
Applied Digital Announces Strategic Collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Deliver AI Cloud Services
APLD
More APLD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on APLD

Applied Digital Sets Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call for Monday, July 24, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Press ReleasesApplied Digital Sets Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call for Monday, July 24, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
4h ago
APLD
Applied Digital announces strategic collaboration with Hewlett Packard
The FlyApplied Digital announces strategic collaboration with Hewlett Packard
6d ago
HPE
APLD
Applied Digital Announces Strategic Collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Deliver AI Cloud Services
Press ReleasesApplied Digital Announces Strategic Collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Deliver AI Cloud Services
6d ago
APLD
More APLD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >