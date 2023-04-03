Apellis Surges after Takeover Interest

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS) surged in morning trading on Monday after a Bloomberg report that larger pharma companies could be interested in the biotech firm focused on rare diseases and ophthalmology.

The report stated that Apellis is speaking to advisors regarding its options following the takeover interest. Bloomberg added that the company ”may also consider seeking partnerships or licensing agreements for some of its ophthalmology products.”

The deliberations are ongoing and the company currently prefers to stay independent.

Analysts rate APLS stock a Strong Buy based on nine Buys and two Holds.