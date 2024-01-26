Aon Plc Welcomes Jose Antonio Álvarez to Board

Aon Plc (AON) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

On January 22, 2024, Aon plc expanded its Board of Directors to thirteen and appointed Jose Antonio Álvarez as a director, effective January 24, 2024. Álvarez, who will serve until the 2024 annual general meeting, was also appointed to the Board’s Audit Committee. The former CEO of Banco Santander, S.A., Álvarez has held several high-ranking positions within the financial industry. His director compensation aligns with the Company’s practices, and he will also sign the Company’s standard deed of indemnity for directors. There are no disclosed related party transactions or arrangements influencing his selection.

For further insights into AON corporate activity, check out TipRanks’ Insiders Trading Activity page.