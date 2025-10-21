tiprankstipranks
Anthropic’s Claude Enters Pharma Labs as AI Push Speeds Up Drug Work

Anthropic’s Claude Enters Pharma Labs as AI Push Speeds Up Drug Work

AI start-up Anthropic (PC:ANTPQ) is building a version of its Claude chatbot for scientists and life sciences firms. The company is adding Claude to lab software and data tools researchers already use. It said the goal is to save time on long tasks like data checks, reports, and research reviews.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Anthropic, valued at about $170 billion, said drugmaker Novo Nordisk (NVO) used Claude to cut study paperwork from more than 10 weeks to 10 minutes. In addition, Sanofi (SNY) stated that most of its employees now use the chatbot daily. The move comes as many tech firms invest in AI tools that can support work across healthcare, energy, and education.

Researchers handle drug samples in a lab. Could tools like Anthropic’s Claude help speed up drug approval in the near future?

AI Race in Science

Meanwhile, other large groups are moving into the same field. OpenAI (PC:OPAIQ) and Mistral have both started new research units. Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG) launched a “co-scientist” tool to help design new ideas. It also said its Gemma model helped find a new possible cancer therapy pathway. These projects show how AI is starting to play a role in scientific research, though no drug discovered by AI has yet been approved.

Anthropic said its model is built to lower the number of factual mistakes known as hallucinations. The company added that Claude offers audit trails for safety checks and allows users to verify every piece of data against its original source. It also blocks any requests tied to banned materials.

Focus on Scientists, Not Drug Discovery

Unlike DeepMind’s Isomorphic Labs, which is developing its own drugs, Anthropic said it wants to help scientists rather than replace them. The firm is focused on tools that speed up lab work and make researchers more efficient. The head of its life sciences team said the aim is to give biologists the same kind of support engineers get from code generation tools.

So far, large language models have shown promise in coding and data-heavy tasks. Anthropic believes life sciences can benefit similarly since the field has large public data sets on genes and proteins. The company’s plan may help it compete with other AI groups by focusing on safer, verified use in research labs.

Using TipRanks’ Comparison Tool, we’ve compared some of the notable companies that employ chatbots similar to Claude and ChatGPT. It’s a great way for investors to gain a comprehensive examination of each stock and the AI industry as a whole.

