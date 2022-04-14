Ansys Boosts Cloud Portfolio with OnScale

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Ansys Boosts Cloud Portfolio with OnScale

Engineering simulation software and services provider Ansys, Inc. (ANSS) has agreed to acquire OnScale, a provider of cloud simulation. The transaction terms remained undisclosed.

The move will help Ansys offer a cloud-native, web-based user interface for its simulation technologies. Ansys’ present portfolio includes a marketplace and a managed cloud offering that provide customers with scalable access to Ansys simulation that is location-independent. Its Python application programming interface (API) software package helps in developing and deploying new verticalized or use case-specific applications that utilize simulation.

The addition of OnScale’s cloud-native framework further bolsters these capabilities.

Management Weighs In

Senior Vice President of Products at Ansys, Shane Emswiler, said, “Customer needs are varied, and any successful cloud strategy must give customers the flexibility to adapt the use of cloud to their unique simulation challenges. To that end, our cloud strategy addresses the needs of not only existing customers but any engineer, scientist or professional who can benefit from simulation technology.”

Ian Campbell, CEO of OnScale, commented, “OnScale’s cloud-native technology combines the limitless compute power of cloud supercomputers with an intuitive web-based front end, making simulation accessible to anyone. Knowing that OnScale’s technology will now run simulations using Ansys’ industry-leading technology is incredibly exciting for me and my team.”

The transaction is not anticipated to materially impact Ansys’ 2022 financials.  

Analyst Take

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Blair Abernethy has reiterated a Hold rating on the stock alongside a price target of $360. Overall, the Street has a Hold consensus rating on Ansys based on three Buys, six Holds, and three Sells. At the time of writing, the average Ansys price target of $341 implies a potential 15.3% upside.

Closing Note

Ansys is a leader in engineering simulation, and this transaction furthers its Pervasive Engineering Simulation strategy. Its broad software portfolio helps clients solve complex design challenges, and the ability to provide cloud-native, web-based UI and frameworks further strengthens its offerings.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Can Gilead Stock Gain Traction Following FDA Lifting Partial Hold?
More Meta Monetizing: FB Testing New VR Feature
InMode Shows Recovery Despite ‘Conservative’ Earnings Outlook