Another Plunge for AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) and the APE (NYSE:APE) Unit

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Another Plunge for AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) and the APE (NYSE:APE) Unit
Market News

Another Plunge for AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) and the APE (NYSE:APE) Unit

Story Highlights

Both AMC common stock and the APE unit slide once more as the reunification approaches.

Though the ultimate realignment of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock and the AMC Preferred Equity (NYSE:APE) unit is about to finally happen, that hasn’t prevented the pricing drama from continuing. In fact, both AMC and APE took hits today, with AMC sliding just under 27% and APE losing just under 20% in Thursday afternoon’s trading.

Earlier today, AMC pulled an unexpected maneuver, and engaged in a 1-for-10 reverse stock split. That reduces the original count of AMC shares from 520 million to its new 52 million, and naturally, that sent prices soaring for at least a little while. And now, when Friday’s trading session begins, the APE will be no more, thoroughly incorporated into the AMC Entertainment stock. The APEs will become AMC common stock at a rate of about 9.95 APEs to one AMC. But that also triggers one last key point: a litigation settlement payment that calls for an extra share for everyone who had at least 7.5 APE.

But in what may be an oddly good sign, Antara Capital, just days ago, pulled out of APE units altogether. It’s been selling off AMC stock in general since July, and is now selling off APE units ahead of the merger. Under normal circumstances, this would sound like bad news, except for one thing: Antara Capital’s investment specialty is distressed properties. So for Antara to be selling off AMC suggests that it no longer regards AMC as a distressed property.

While both AMC common stock and the APE unit were down in Thursday’s trading, only the AMC common stock has analyst coverage. And the coverage is not that great; currently, AMC stock is a Moderate Sell by analyst reckoning, and its average price target of $6.39 means it comes with a 55.35% downside risk.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AMC

AMC (NYSE:AMC), APE Units (NYSE:APE) Both Plunge as Conversion Approaches
Market NewsAMC (NYSE:AMC), APE Units (NYSE:APE) Both Plunge as Conversion Approaches
2d ago
AMC
APE
Notable open interest changes for August 22nd
AMC
APE
AMC sinks after Delaware Supreme Court says conversion can proceed
AMC
APE
More AMC Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMC

AMC (NYSE:AMC), APE Units (NYSE:APE) Both Plunge as Conversion Approaches
Market NewsAMC (NYSE:AMC), APE Units (NYSE:APE) Both Plunge as Conversion Approaches
2d ago
AMC
APE
Notable open interest changes for August 22nd
The FlyNotable open interest changes for August 22nd
2d ago
AMC
APE
AMC sinks after Delaware Supreme Court says conversion can proceed
The FlyAMC sinks after Delaware Supreme Court says conversion can proceed
3d ago
AMC
APE
More AMC Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >