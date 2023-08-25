Another Day, Another Record High for VinFast (NASDAQ:VFS)

The rush to get in on the ground floor of the newest electric vehicle stock VinFast (NASDAQ:VFS) continues. It’s continuing so hard, in fact, that VinFast cleared another all-time high in today’s trading. Right now, it’s up almost another 43% in Friday afternoon’s trading, and where exactly the top of this stock is, no one’s quite sure.

VinFast is now in its tenth day as a publicly-traded company, and it’s officially worth more—in terms of market cap—than businesses that have been around for over a century. In the last five days alone, VinFast shares have more than doubled, up 252% so far, and showing little sign of stopping. In fact, with today’s trading, VinFast is now officially larger by market cap than IBM (NYSE:IBM), weighing in at a whopping $132 billion.

Analysts, meanwhile, are baffled. One noted that VinFast was currently trading at “irrational levels.” Perhaps worse, that same analyst referred to VinFast as a stock that “…should be avoided due to uncertain production schedules, low trading volume, and unsustainable valuation.” That particular analyst wasn’t the first to sound an alarm; just yesterday, when VinFast had its latest record-breaking win, we found Jim Chanos calling the valuation “insane” and Bill Maurer making it clear there was no justification for this value. It’s worth keeping in mind that the electric vehicle market is packed with competitors right now, and what’s worse, they’re vying for a shrinking market. Already, some car dealers are turning away electric vehicle inventory for lack of sales.

A look at the last five days in trading for VinFast tells us an all-too-familiar story. The stock plateaus, climbs, plateaus again, climbs again, and carries on largely in this same fashion for days at a clip. There’s no real end in sight, but we know it has to come eventually.

