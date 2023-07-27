Anheuser-Busch (NYSE:BUD) Gains on Slashing Jobs Amid Slumping Bud Light Fortunes

Shares of beer and beverage products maker Anheuser-Beusch InBev (NYSE:BUD) are in the green today after a Wall Street Journal report that the company slashed hundreds of roles at its U.S. offices amid a sales slump at Bud Light.

The layoffs are expected to impact less than 2% of its workforce and come even as the company continues to face backlash associated with its promotional campaign with Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender influencer.

The partnership between Bud Light and Mulvaney led to a backlash and the influencer has criticized the brand of not standing with her amid the controversy. In the aftermath of the promotional campaign, Bud Light sales have been on a decline with recently Bud Light losing its top seller tag in the U.S. to Modelo Especial, a Mexican brand.

Separately, the company is slated to announce second-quarter numbers on August 3 and is largely anticipated to post an EPS of $0.68 on revenue of $15.35 billion for the period. In the year-ago quarter, it posted an EPS of $0.73, outperforming expectations by $0.01.

Overall, the Street has a $69.02 consensus price target on BUD alongside a Moderate Buy consensus rating.

