Market News

ANGN Crashes Following Merger with Elicio

Angion Biomedica Corp (NASDAQ: ANGN) crashed more than 16% in pre-market trading on Tuesday after the clinical-stage biopharma company announced its merger with Elicio Therapeutics, a privately-held, clinical-stage biotechnology company.

Shares of ANGN have already tanked more than 50% in the past year.

This will be an all-stock transaction where Elicio will merge with a subsidiary of Angion. Following this merger, Elicio shareholders will own 65.5% of the newly-formed company while Angion stockholders will own the remaining 34.5%.

The merger will result in a publicly-listed company listed on NASDAQ which will focus on developing immunotherapies based on Elicio’s proprietary lymph node-targeting Amphiphile (AMP) technology.

The combined company will work on ELI-002, a therapeutic cancer vaccine currently enrolled in a Phase 1 trial for patients with pancreatic and colorectal cancer.

The merger is expected to close in the second quarter of this year and as a part of this agreement Angion has “committed up to $10 million in a bridge loan to Elicio, to be made in two installments, subject to certain conditions.”

Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on ANGN

Elicio Therapeutics and Angion Enter into Definitive Merger Agreement
Press ReleasesElicio Therapeutics and Angion Enter into Definitive Merger Agreement
2h ago
ANGN
Angion Biomedica receives noncompliance notification from Nasdaq
ANGN
Angion Receives Nasdaq Notice Regarding Minimum Bid Price Requirements
ANGN
More ANGN Latest News >

