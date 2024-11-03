And the Oscar for Best Financial Results Goes to…IMAX (IMAX)

Despite the ongoing challenges the movie theater industry faces, IMAX (IMAX) has emerged as a resilient player. The company appears poised for growth, bolstered by Q3 earnings that beat expectations and a promising outlook for 2025. Its extensive focus on innovation, service diversity, and a strong pipeline of blockbuster movies attests to IMAX’s potential for promising financial results. With forecasts for a record $1.2 billion global box office for the company in 2025, there is an undeniable air of excitement around IMAX, making it an attractive option for investors eyeing the return of cinema.

IMAX Looking Highly Promising

IMAX Corporation is a global technology platform that provides entertainment and event solutions and operates a vast network of IMAX systems in 90 countries and territories. The company markets its theater systems to educational and cultural centers, private home theaters, tourist destinations, and other venues through direct sales and marketing teams under various brands, including IMAX, IMAX 3D, Experience It In IMAX, and more.

The company also offers maintenance services, film post-production, and quality monitoring services to the IMAX network. It extends its services further by distributing large-format documentary films and live performances to institutional theaters.

After a rough post-COVID reopening for the industry, followed by Hollywood strikes, IMAX has distinguished itself with a surge in exhibitor demand. One hundred systems have already been installed worldwide this year, with a projection to reach the high end of the installation guidance, which is set between 130 and 150 systems. Moreover, agreements for 119 IMAX systems have been signed globally, and the company is on track to deliver more than the 129 completed in 2023.

The 2025 and 2026 film slates look highly promising, featuring releases from some of the most prominent filmmakers and franchises, from Avatar to Avengers. The 2025 lineup alone showcases at least 14 films for IMAX releases globally, with Hollywood and local language films shot specifically for the company’s screens. The company anticipates a record-breaking year in 2025, projecting global box office grosses of over $1.2 billion.

IMAX Recent Financial Results

The company has reported a solid performance in the third quarter of 2024, with robust growth in its network, particularly with 49 system installations worldwide in Q3, a 63% increase year-over-year. It has also seen a surge in system signings, reaching 119 to date, outpacing the 129 signings for the full year of 2023. This has helped drive a 16% year-over-year increase in net income to $13.90 million. The company’s operational cash flow has also seen a significant uptick of 23% year-over-year, reaching $35 million. Finally, the company recorded strong profitability with a total adjusted EBITDA of $39 million at a 42% margin and an EPS of $0.35, beating expectations.

As of the quarter’s end, the company reported liquidity of $413 million, including $105 million in cash and cash equivalents, and a total debt of $280 million.

What Is the Price Target for IMAX Stock?

The stock has been upward, climbing over 60% year-to-date. It trades at the high end of its 52-week price range of $13.20 – $24.33 and shows ongoing positive price momentum by trading above its 20-day (20.98) and 50-day (20.46) moving averages. With a P/S ratio of 3.75x, its valuation looks roughly in line with the Entertainment industry average of 3.78x.

Financial analysts following the company have been bullish on IMAX stock. Macquarie and Roth MKM have increased their price targets to $27 and $28, respectively, maintaining highly positive ratings. Furthermore, Roth MKM acknowledged management’s optimistic outlook for year-over-year growth of 20%- 25%.

Based on ten analysts ‘ recent recommendations, Imax is rated a Strong Buy overall. The average price target for IMAX stock is $26.78, representing a potential upside of 11.31% from current levels.

IMAX in Summary

Despite the challenges the movie industry faces, IMAX is poised for growth, as observed from its Q3 earnings performance and optimistic outlook for the future. Its innovative technology, diverse services, and compelling list of blockbuster movie releases indicate the potential for impressive financial results. With an estimated $1.2 billion global box office by 2025, IMAX is a potentially appealing investment in the entertainment industry.

