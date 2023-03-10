Analysts Think Bank Fears are Overblown

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Analysts Think Bank Fears are Overblown

Bank stocks were recently caught up in a broad-based selloff after SVB Financial (SIVB) had difficulty raising money, and Silvergate Capital (SI) announced that it would liquidate. As a result, this sparked fears of systemic weakness. Interestingly though, analysts from major banks have come out to emphasize that this is not the case.

Indeed, Manan Gosalia, Jared Shaw, and Ebrahim Poonawala of Morgan Stanley (MS), Wells Fargo (WFC), and BofA Securities (BAC), respectively, essentially called the selloff an overreaction. They state that the difficulties experienced by SVB and Silvergate are specific to them and not representative of systemic weakness.

Nevertheless, bank stocks are seeing mixed performances so far in today’s trading session. Apart from SVB Financial, most of the stocks included in the image above are either up or down modestly.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on MS

Morgan Stanley put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The FlyMorgan Stanley put volume heavy and directionally bearish
1d ago
MS
Royalty Pharma appoints Ashwin Pai as EVP, investments
MS
RPRX
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS): Wealth Management is Booming; Should You Buy?
MS
More MS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on MS

Morgan Stanley put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The FlyMorgan Stanley put volume heavy and directionally bearish
1d ago
MS
Royalty Pharma appoints Ashwin Pai as EVP, investments
The FlyRoyalty Pharma appoints Ashwin Pai as EVP, investments
9d ago
MS
RPRX
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS): Wealth Management is Booming; Should You Buy?
Stock Analysis & IdeasMorgan Stanley (NYSE:MS): Wealth Management is Booming; Should You Buy?
10d ago
MS
More MS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >