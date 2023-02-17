Analysts Remain Upbeat about Nvidia Before its Earnings

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Analysts Remain Upbeat about Nvidia Before its Earnings

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is expected to report its calendar Q4 earnings next week. Ahead of its earnings, Wall Street analysts are optimistic about the stock and expect that the chip giant could be insulated from the broader economic upheaval by higher spending on artificial intelligence (AI). ‘

The analysts’ optimism stems from the fact that Nvidia is already building workstations that can support the metaverse and AI apps. The AI race between big tech giants including Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL) is likely to heat up further which could in turn help Nvidia.

Top-rated Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer anticipates that spending on AI is likely to be “sacrosanct” even as the broader economy slows down. Schafer reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and raised the price target to $250 from $225. The analyst’s price target implies an upside potential of 13.6% at current levels.

Schafer has projected Nvidia’s data center revenues to grow 9% year-over-year in its first fiscal quarter. However, the analyst has projected the company’s gaming segment revenues to decline by 54% year-over-year in fiscal Q1 as spend slows on this segment versus during the pandemic.

 Another top-rated KeyBanc analyst John Vinh is also bullish about the stock with a Buy rating and raised his price target to $280 from $220. The analyst’s price target implies an upside potential of 27.3% at current levels.

Vinh commented, “We see sustained outsized data center growth driven by increasing industry adoption of AI workloads, enhanced by generative AI workload.”

Overall, analysts remain cautiously optimistic about NVDA stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 17 Buys, four Holds and two Sells.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Stock (NASDAQ:GOOGL): Add ChatGPT to the List of Headwinds
Stock Analysis & IdeasAlphabet Stock (NASDAQ:GOOGL): Add ChatGPT to the List of Headwinds
12h ago
GOOG
Wojcicki Out, Mohan In at YouTube
GOOG
Google rolls out Privacy Sandbox for Android in Beta
GOOG
More GOOG Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Stock (NASDAQ:GOOGL): Add ChatGPT to the List of Headwinds
Stock Analysis & IdeasAlphabet Stock (NASDAQ:GOOGL): Add ChatGPT to the List of Headwinds
12h ago
GOOG
Wojcicki Out, Mohan In at YouTube
Market NewsWojcicki Out, Mohan In at YouTube
18h ago
GOOG
Google rolls out Privacy Sandbox for Android in Beta
The FlyGoogle rolls out Privacy Sandbox for Android in Beta
3d ago
GOOG
More GOOG Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >