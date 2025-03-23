Analysts Maintain Strong Buy Rating for OmniAb Stock (OABI) Despite Price Decline

OmniAb’s (OABI) stock tumbled roughly 25% this week after financial results for Q4 reflected a mix of revenue growth tempered by a downturn in earnings and a lower revenue forecast for 2025. The company licenses advanced discovery technology to aid pharmaceutical and biotech industries and reported notable progress with partners like Immunovant (IMVT) and Genmab (GMAB). Cost management efforts suggest a potential path to profitability in the coming years, as highlighted by analysts maintaining a buy rating.

Mixed Q4 Results

OmniAb offers research technology tailored for pharmaceutical and biotech industries and academic institutions to facilitate the creation of next-generation therapeutic solutions. Its platform is designed to efficiently create and screen comprehensive antibody repertoires, identifying ideal antibodies and other target-binding proteins that align perfectly with drug development objectives. At its core, the OmniAb platform leverages Biological Intelligence (BI), which activates the immune systems of its proprietary, engineered transgenic animals to produce optimized antibody candidates for human therapeutic use.

The company recently reported results for the fourth quarter of 2024, with revenue of $10.8 million, beating expectations by $0.67 million, marking a significant increase from $4.8 million in the same period in 2023, mainly due to higher license and milestone revenue. However, it is offset by lower service and royalty income. Research and development expenses slightly decreased to $13.3 million from $14.8 million in 2023. The net loss narrowed to $13.1 million or $0.12 per share, down from $14.1 million or $0.14 per share in the previous year and falling short of analyst expectations by $0.01.

OmniAb has made strategic decisions to manage costs, such as exiting small molecule ion channel efforts, which are expected to contribute to better operational expense management in 2025. The company has a cash balance of $59 million as of the end of 2024, and projects reduced cash usage in 2025, indicating a potential path to cash flow profitability.

Management has offered guidance for 2025, projecting revenue between $20 million and $25 million, with operating expenses projected between $90 million and $95 million. They also expect a decrease in cash use compared to the $38.9 million used in 2024.

Analysts Remain Bullish

Analysts following the company have maintained a constructive outlook on the company’s prospects, though many have lowered price targets for the stock. For example, TD Cowen’s Brendan Smith has adjusted its price target on the shares from $8 to $4 while maintaining a Buy rating, noting the conservative fiscal year 2025 guidance and uncertain timing of partner milestones. However, Smith highlights that upcoming partner progress and multiple data readouts present substantial opportunities for appreciation.

Meanwhile, Benchmark Co. analyst Robert Wasserman has reiterated a Buy rating on the shares while lowering the price target from $8 to $6, emphasizing the company’s potential for sustained growth despite its 4Q24 financials falling short. Additionally, upcoming R&D catalysts and regulatory activities surrounding products bolster confidence in OmniAb’s prospects.

OmniAb is rated a Strong Buy overall, based on the recent recommendations of six analysts. The average price target for OABI stock is $8.00, which represents a potential upside of 216.21% from current levels.

See more OABI analyst ratings.

