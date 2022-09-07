tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
CA English
AU English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Analysts keep faith in SEEK (ASX:SEK) stock, despite sharp declines

Story Highlights

Online employment marketplace, SEEK has seen its shares drop steeply in recent months, amid fears a potential recession could impact the labour market. However, those concerns may now be priced into the current stock value.

SEEK Ltd. (ASX:SEK) shares have dropped sharply in 2022, but analysts remain bullish on the stock.

Melbourne headquartered SEEK operates a online jobs marketplace, connecting jobseekers employers. SEEK operates in a dozen countries, including New Zealand, Singapore, Indonesia, and Mexico.

The company has a variety of revenue sources. Apart from offering job ads, it also makes money from job training and higher education courses. SEEK’s business is profitable and the company recently boosted its final dividend for fiscal year 2022. It expects its earnings to improve in fiscal 2023. 

SEEK shares drop despite upbeat outlook

Despite Seek’s mostly bullish outlook, the stock has declined about 40% year-to-date. The pullback in the stock may be a result of concerns that a recession could damage SEEK’s business. A recession is usually characterised by job losses or a slowdown in hiring, which could impact SEEK’s earnings.

SEEK’s stock price prediction

Analysts continue to believe that SEEK stock is a good investment despite its steep decline. According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, the stock is a Moderate Buy based on seven Buys and two Sells. The average SEEK stock price prediction of $29.67 implies over 47% upside potential.

SEEK stock scores a nine of 10 from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations.

Moreover, SEEK is seeing favourable mentions on financial blogs. TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 100% Bullish on SEK stock, compared to a sector average of 64%.

Final thoughts

SEEK shares may still fall as a result of recession concerns. However, given its recent declines, negative sentiment based on a potential recession is now likely to have been priced into the stock.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

DGL Group (ASX:DGL) shares rise as sentiment shifts
Harvey Norman (ASX:HVN) shares may be worth considering
Australian Stock Market Today – Wednesday, September 7: What You Need to Know
Australian Stock Market Today – Tuesday, September 6: What You Need to Know
Australian Stock Market Today – Monday, September 5: What You Need to Know
DGL Group (ASX:DGL) shares rise as sentiment shifts
Stock Market Today: Stock Indices Fall as Bond Yields Rise
NDX
SPX
Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Stock on a Roll on Chatter of Potential Sale
MANU
Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) Stock Down As BofA Analyst Rates the Stock a Sell
LYFT
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Banned From Selling iPhones Without a Battery Charger in Brazil
AAPL
Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) Tumbles After Failing to Get Extension to Complete Deal
DWAC
More Market News >