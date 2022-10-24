Analysts are Showing Google the Love

Alphabet (GOOGL) is reporting earnings tomorrow, and analysts are highly enthusiastic about this stock. In the past week alone, the stock has garnered five new Buy ratings.

Those Buy ratings have accrued over the past three months, bringing GOOG stock to a total of 29 Buy ratings from analysts. One analyst alone, from Itau Unibanco, has rated the stock a Hold, and that rating was made at the beginning of the three-month period.

Is Google a Good Stock to Invest In?

This Strong Buy stock is considered a winner by most analysts, and bloggers and TipRanks investors are positive about it as well. Although GOOGL stock is down more than 30% year-to-date, it could well be poised to show an earnings beat, meaning it could be a good investment.

With an average GOOGL price forecast of $140.90, Alphabet stock has a consensus upside of 39.8%.