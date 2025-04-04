Analysts Are Cautious on United Airlines Stock (UAL) Ahead of Q1 Earnings

United Airlines (UAL) is scheduled to announce its first-quarter earnings on April 16. Heading into Q1 results, some analysts have slashed their price targets for UAL stock, while Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth removed her price target for the stock and downgraded it to Hold from Buy. The price target cuts and rating downgrade for United Airlines stock come amid concerns over softening travel demand due to macro uncertainties.

Raymond James Downgrades UAL Stock

As part of the earnings preview on the U.S. airlines sector, Syth upgraded Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) from Outperform to Strong Buy but downgraded UAL to reflect earnings risks and lower multiples due to elevated macro headwinds. The 4-star analyst stated that she favors airlines like ALGT, American Airlines (AAL), and Southwest Airlines (LUV), with “idiosyncratic earnings drivers” that could help offset any macro-led challenges.

Syth agreed that premium and long-haul international demand remains strong. Nonetheless, the analyst warned of greater earnings risk for airlines like United Airlines if these segments begin to falter. The analyst’s revised estimates for airlines take into account the loss of momentum in corporate demand and potential weakness in off-peak leisure travel, which she believes will result in lower average fares across the sector.

Overall, Syth sees a higher mix shift pressure at airlines that have more significant business travel revenue, like United Airlines. She expects UAL to reduce its 2025 EPS outlook due to uncertainty around travel demand. On the brighter side, Syth noted that the U.S. outbound demand so far remains resilient, which is particularly crucial for United Airlines and Delta Air Lines (DAL), given their exposure to international travel. Syth has a Strong Buy rating on DAL stock. The analyst contends that while the pullback in UAL stock seems overdone, she sees “better risk-reward elsewhere” in the sector.

Analysts Cut Price Targets for UAL Stock Ahead of Q1 Earnings

Meanwhile, Bank of America analyst Andrew Didora lowered the price target on United Airlines stock to $100 from $110 but maintained a Buy rating. The analyst said that the favorable demand backdrop seen last year for airline stocks has changed since early February, with “no place to hide from softening demand trends.” Didora lowered his estimates and targets, with his 2025 EPS estimates now all below airlines’ guidance/consensus.

Recently, Jefferies downgraded AAL, DAL, LUV stocks and slashed its price target for UAL stock to $80 from $154 but retained its Buy rating. The rating downgrades reflected signs of weakening travel demand.

Is United Airlines Stock a Good Buy?

Unlike Syth, most analysts remain bullish on United Airlines stock currently due to its solid fundamentals, though some have reduced their price targets to reflect travel demand concerns. Wall Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating on UAL stock based on 14 Buys and one Hold recommendation. The average UAL stock price target of $124 implies 106% upside potential from current levels. UAL stock has plunged 38% year to date.

Currently, analysts expect UAL to report an EPS (earnings per share) of $0.77 for Q1 2025 compared to a loss per share of $0.15 in the prior-year quarter.

