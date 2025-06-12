tiprankstipranks
Analyst Stays Bullish on Archer Aviation, Reaffirms Buy Rating after Test Flight Win

Analyst Stays Bullish on Archer Aviation, Reaffirms Buy Rating after Test Flight Win

Archer Aviation (ACHR) is cruising a little higher this week, not just in altitude, but also in investor sentiment. On Tuesday, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Andres Sheppard reaffirmed his confidence in the electric aircraft developer, maintaining a Buy (Overweight) rating and a price target of $13.00. Archer’s stock has already gained nearly 15% over the past week, buoyed by both strong momentum and a major development milestone.

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Buy Ratings Follow Key Milestone

The upgrade comes shortly after Archer announced it successfully completed a piloted test flight of its flagship Midnight aircraft. During the flight, the aircraft reached a cruising speed of 125 mph and climbed above 1,500 feet,  a key achievement for its electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) ambitions. Piloting the flight was Jeff Greenwood, a former U.S. Marine Corps aviator, marking a symbolic step forward in Archer’s journey toward commercial air taxi service.

Next up for the company: a “transition flight” that would shift the aircraft from vertical to horizontal flight. It’s a technical milestone with big implications, and Archer hopes to clear it soon.

Cantor Fitzgerald isn’t the only bull. H.C. Wainwright recently raised its price target on Archer to $18.00, citing potential gains from military contracts. Archer has already inked two deals with the U.S. Department of Defense worth up to $142 million for the delivery of six Midnight aircraft. These contracts, and a defense partnership with Anduril, have added new momentum to Archer’s narrative.

Culper Research: The Confetti Crashers

Still, it’s not all clear skies. Short-seller Culper Research recently accused the company of overstating its achievements and questioned the legitimacy of its test flight milestones. The report casts doubt on Archer’s path to FAA certification, a crucial hurdle for commercial rollout.

Financially, Archer appears strong, with a current ratio of 15.8 and more cash than debt. Analyst targets for the stock now range from $4.50 to $18.00, with a consensus leaning bullish.

Is Archer Aviation Stock a Good Buy?

Until very recently, Archer Aviation held a Strong Buy rating, but it has since moved to a Moderate Buy rating, despite recent encouraging developments. The average ACHR stock price target is $11.83, implying a 2.79% downside.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

