Analyst Spots Opportunity in BP’s (NYSE:BP) Decline, Stock Edges Up

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Analyst Spots Opportunity in BP’s (NYSE:BP) Decline, Stock Edges Up
Market News

Analyst Spots Opportunity in BP’s (NYSE:BP) Decline, Stock Edges Up

Story Highlights

BP sees its shares climb after a new analyst report that notes an opportunity in BP stock after its recent decline.

Oil stock BP (NYSE:BP) caught a bit of an updraft in Monday afternoon’s trading, thanks in large part to a new report from RBC Capital. The report suggests there’s more opportunity afoot, and investors decided to take the report at its word, sending shares up fractionally.

The word from RBC Capital, via analyst Biraj Borkhataria, suggested that BP has indeed had some troubles lately. Among them was a discouraging earnings report and a “lack of clarity on management.” However, Borkhataria noted that the latest pullback from investors might have been a bridge too far.

In fact, he is looking for a confirmation on the new CEO’s appointment to come soon, as well as an upgrade in its credit report. That combination of factors is likely to serve as an upward catalyst for BP and give its now-somewhat-depressed stock price a boost as well.

BP’s Strange Look Forward

Yet, even as things might be starting to look up, BP also planned some rather unusual pursuits going forward. First, it plans to get into the Japanese retail electricity market, which appears to be part of a larger plan to convert itself into an “integrated energy company.”

This is part of a larger plan to move away from fossil fuels, reports note. And, even as BP looks to electrify Japan, it’s also pulling back on some of its current fossil fuel operations. It’s departing a natural gas field in Senegal after disagreements between itself and the Senegalese government over the produce’s overall destination. The government wanted it kept domestically, while BP was planning to use it for exports.

Is BP a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on CCL stock based on five Buys and one Hold assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After an 8.1% rally in its share price over the past year, the average BP price target of $47.32 per share implies 31.85% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Analyst Spots Opportunity in BP’s (NYSE:BP) Decline, Stock Edges Up
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >