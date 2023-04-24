Analyst: Microsoft Could Win the AI War

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock ScreenerNewsletter Center
Dividend Investing
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend CalculatorDividend Returns Comparison
ETFs
ETF CenterETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Newsletter Center
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Analyst: Microsoft Could Win the AI War

While tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is expected to announce its calendar Q1 earnings on Tuesday, the artificial intelligence (AI) wars are heating up between MSFT and Google (GOOGL), something similar to Game of Thrones. In this scenario, top-rated Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives believes that Microsoft will emerge as the winner. The analyst has a Buy rating and a price target of $315 on the stock, implying an upside potential of 10.7% at current levels.

The analyst commented, “With [Microsoft’s] investment into ChatGPT, we believe this was a great first-mover advantage for Microsoft capitalizing on an opportunity that has been brewing for the past few years.”Ives added that AI could be “a massive transformation for the company from Bing to Azure.”

Ives is of the opinion that the battle for AI dominance could play out over the long term as besides the above tech giants, other tech players could also spend “billions” over the years. The analyst perceives an opportunity for AI for both enterprises and consumers to be worth around $800 billion.

Analysts rate MSFT stock a Strong Buy based on 28 Buys, five Holds, and one Sell.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on MSFT

Big Tech Stocks to Report Earnings This Week: Here’s What to Expect
Market NewsBig Tech Stocks to Report Earnings This Week: Here’s What to Expect
6h ago
AMZN
GOOG
Microsoft price target raised to $325 from $310 at BMO Capital
MSFT
SentinelOne initiated with an Overweight at Stephens
S
CRWD
More MSFT Latest News >

More News & Analysis on MSFT

Big Tech Stocks to Report Earnings This Week: Here’s What to Expect
Market NewsBig Tech Stocks to Report Earnings This Week: Here’s What to Expect
6h ago
AMZN
GOOG
Microsoft price target raised to $325 from $310 at BMO Capital
The FlyMicrosoft price target raised to $325 from $310 at BMO Capital
3d ago
MSFT
SentinelOne initiated with an Overweight at Stephens
The FlySentinelOne initiated with an Overweight at Stephens
4d ago
S
CRWD
More MSFT Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >