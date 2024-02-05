Analyst Ives Says Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Vision Pro Could Be a ‘Game Changer’

Tech giant Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) 3D vision camera Vision Pro went on sale this weekend and top-rated Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives thinks that its appeal to customers is “surprising.” The analyst pointed out that even after Vision Pro was priced expensively at $3,500, over 600 apps have been developed for the device.

According to Ives’ projections, Apple could sell 600,000 units this year and 1 million by 2025, anticipating even greater success with future versions. The analyst believes that the Vision Pro could be potentially a “game changer” for the company in the near future.

The analyst is bullish on AAPL with a Street high price target of $250, implying an upside potential of 33.4% at current levels.

Is Apple a Good Buy Now?

Apple has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy which is based on 18 Buys, eight Holds, and one Sell. Over the past year, AAPL has gone up by more than 20% and the average AAPL price target is $205.75, implying an upside potential of 9.8% at current levels.