AMZN, Meta Could See a Rebound in Ad Revenues

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

AMZN, Meta Could See a Rebound in Ad Revenues

Amid mass layoffs and the drubbing of tech stocks in the past year, advertising titan Martin Sorrell still believes that many tech giants could see advertising revenues rebound this year. Sorrell was speaking to CNBC on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Martin Sorrell is the Executive Chairman of the U.K. advertising agency S4 Capita.

According to the report, tech companies have laid off more than 60,000 employees in the past year amid macroeconomic volatility that has seen higher interest rates and rising inflation. Besides, tech companies are also facing rising competition that is squeezing margins.

However, Sorrell believes that Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) will “come back extremely strongly this year, on the back of reels and business messenger, to deal with the competition from TikTok and other short-form video competitors.”

Back in November, the social media giant announced layoffs of more than 10,000 employees and a bleak Q4 outlook.

META stock has taken a massive hit in the past year, declining by more than 58% after the company’s expenses ballooned 19% year-over-year to $22.1 billion during the third quarter, mainly due to its investments in the metaverse or augmented reality.

Sorrell is of the opinion that the re-opening of the Chinese economy could benefit technology giants as Chinese businesses expanding internationally are the second-largest source of profits for companies like Meta, Amazon (AMZN), and Alphabet (GOOGL).

The advertising mogul commented, “Google had a solid year last year, and I think they’ll have a strong year this year. Amazon increased its advertising revenues from $31bn to $41bn, and I think [it] will hit $100bn in time, despite what you’re seeing in terms of jobs and hiring.”

Join our Webinar to learn how TipRanks promotes Wall Street transparency

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AMZN

Apple Plans to Take On AMZN and GOOGL with Smart Home Devices
Market NewsApple Plans to Take On AMZN and GOOGL with Smart Home Devices
2h ago
AAPL
AMZN
Amazon starts fresh round of layoffs impacting 18,000 people, Bloomberg reports
AMZN
Netflix may reduce content spend amid slowing revenue growth, Reuters says
DIS
AMZN
More AMZN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMZN

Apple Plans to Take On AMZN and GOOGL with Smart Home Devices
Market NewsApple Plans to Take On AMZN and GOOGL with Smart Home Devices
2h ago
AAPL
AMZN
Amazon starts fresh round of layoffs impacting 18,000 people, Bloomberg reports
The FlyAmazon starts fresh round of layoffs impacting 18,000 people, Bloomberg reports
1d ago
AMZN
Netflix may reduce content spend amid slowing revenue growth, Reuters says
The FlyNetflix may reduce content spend amid slowing revenue growth, Reuters says
2d ago
DIS
AMZN
More AMZN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >