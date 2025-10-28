AMZN, BABA, NTLA, XYZ: Cathie Wood Loads Up on Intellia, Block, Amazon & Alibaba, Cuts Stake in Shopify and Other Growth Stocks

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest ETFs (exchange-traded funds) revealed several key portfolio moves for Monday, October 27, 2025, signaling stronger conviction in biotech and fintech names. The trades, disclosed in ARK’s daily report, highlight fresh investments in Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) and Block Inc. (XYZ), along with smaller buys in Amazon (AMZN) and Alibaba (BABA).

ARK Adds to Intellia and Block Positions

Wood purchased 750,115 shares of Intellia Therapeutics worth $19.2 million, across ARK’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) and ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG). The move underscores ARK’s ongoing bullishness on the gene-editing company, which has seen a series of steady purchases in recent sessions.

ARK also made a sizable investment in Block, formerly known as Square, by buying 385,585 shares valued at $30.7 million across ARKK, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), and ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF). The broad allocation shows Wood’s strong belief in the company’s role in digital payments and fintech.

Smaller Buys Include DraftKings, Amazon, and Alibaba

ARK also expanded its position in DraftKings (DKNG), buying 268,833 shares worth $8.9 million. The firm made smaller yet strategic additions to global e-commerce leaders Amazon and Alibaba, by purchasing 17,579 and 14,881 shares, valued at $3.9 million and $2.6 million, respectively.

In biotech, ARK continued to build exposure to genomic research, adding 562,505 shares of Pacific Biosciences (PACB) and 274,939 shares of 10x Genomics (TXG).

Shopify Tops the Sell List

On the sell side, Shopify (SHOP) was the most significant divestment, with ARK offloading 281,738 shares worth $48.7 million across multiple ETFs. The sale marks a continued reduction in exposure to this e-commerce platform, which ARK has been trimming in recent weeks.

Other notable sales included 139,222 shares of Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 50,832 shares of Roblox (RBLX), alongside smaller reductions in Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) and Iridium Communications (IRDM).

