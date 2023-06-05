tiprankstipranks
Amyris Crashes on Beginning Strategic Transformation Program

Shares of biotechnology company Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) have tanked nearly 17% at the time of writing today after it initiated a transformation program to improve its capital structure, liquidity, and costs.

The company’s Board has roped in the Business Recovery Services unit of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and set up a Restructuring Committee under this program. The development comes after Amyris undertook a strategic review of its cost structure and is now aiming for $250 million in planned cost reductions.

Additionally, the company has also entered into loan amendments with its principal secured lenders and in a secured term loan facility with Anesma Group. The move has resulted in $50 million being available to Amyris and it plans to use the funds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Overall, the Street has a $1.88 consensus price target on Amyris alongside a Moderate Buy consensus rating.

Shares of the company have plummeted nearly 57% over the past six months while short interest in the stock still remains sky-high at nearly 22% at present.

Read full Disclosure

More News & Analysis on AMRS

Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet
Pre-EarningsAmyris, Inc. (AMRS) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet
29d ago
AMRS
Unusually active option classes on open May 1st
AMRS
BROS
Amyris initiated with Buy into ‘biotech beauty boom’ at Canaccord
AMRS
More AMRS Latest News >

