AMV Explodes Thanks to Fantastic News

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

AMV Explodes Thanks to Fantastic News

Normally, using the word “explode” in connection with an electric vehicle company stock like Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV) would be the start of a disaster. However, when you’re talking about the stock that closed up over 276% in trading on Wednesday, it’s about the best news you could hear. Especially if you already bought in.

What prompted that incredible power surge for this electric vehicle supplier? Atlis supplies batteries for electric vehicles while also making trucks itself, and early on Wednesday, Atlis crossed a major milestone. It reached a point where it has orders—or preliminary orders—for two gigawatt-hours worth of electricity. For a little perspective, the City of New York—all five boroughs and Westchester—consumed 60,000 gigawatt-hours all of last year. So two gigawatt-hours in one battery company is a major step.

Atlis also has a mark of distinction on its side, as it’s considered part of the modular electric skateboard platform market. That market should be thriving by 2030, and Atlis is going to have a big part of it. The only question left will be just how well Atlis can deliver on these impressive order figures. If it fails to deliver, this potential will be shot, and possibly, irreparably.

But, based on word from the founder and CEO, Mark Hanchett, Atlis stands to make itself a major operation if it can deliver. It already offers significant advantages, like “efficiency in packaging” and “superior heat distribution.” Couple that with the ability to turn around big orders, and Atlis could be unstoppable.

Atlis led off well from its IPO back in September but couldn’t hang on to the gains from there. The last five days, meanwhile, showed the company plateau at around $2.80 per share until today’s incredible upward move.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AMV

Atlis Motor Vehicles Reaches 2 Gigawatt-Hours in Customer Demand for Batteries
Press ReleasesAtlis Motor Vehicles Reaches 2 Gigawatt-Hours in Customer Demand for Batteries
8h ago
AMV
Atlis Motor Vehicles initiated with a Buy at Maxim
AMV
Atlis Motor Vehicles and HALLE Solar Partner to Provide Solar Shingle Paneling and Residential Energy Storage Solutions
AMV
More AMV Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMV

Atlis Motor Vehicles Reaches 2 Gigawatt-Hours in Customer Demand for Batteries
Press ReleasesAtlis Motor Vehicles Reaches 2 Gigawatt-Hours in Customer Demand for Batteries
8h ago
AMV
Atlis Motor Vehicles initiated with a Buy at Maxim
The FlyAtlis Motor Vehicles initiated with a Buy at Maxim
21d ago
AMV
Atlis Motor Vehicles and HALLE Solar Partner to Provide Solar Shingle Paneling and Residential Energy Storage Solutions
Press ReleasesAtlis Motor Vehicles and HALLE Solar Partner to Provide Solar Shingle Paneling and Residential Energy Storage Solutions
2M ago
AMV
More AMV Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >