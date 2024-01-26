Ampio Pharmaceuticals Announces At-The-Market Stock Offering

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE) has released an update.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has engaged in an At The Market Offering Agreement with H. C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, allowing for the periodic sale of its common stock. On January 25, 2024, the company filed a Prospectus Supplement to a previously effective Registration Statement, announcing the potential sale of common stock up to $1,315,900. Sales will be conducted through Wainwright, with the common stock being offered only via the Prospectus, and the sale is subject to legal compliance in applicable jurisdictions. Ballard Spahr LLP has provided a legal opinion on the stock offering, which is included in the company’s recent Form 8-K report.

