Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Slash More Jobs in Second Round of Layoffs

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Slash More Jobs in Second Round of Layoffs

Story Highlights

Amgen is going ahead with its second round of layoffs as it continues to face macro pressures.

Biotechnology company Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) plans to remove about 450 employees, marking its second round of layoffs after it eliminated about 300 jobs in January, Reuters reported. The company is reducing costs as it continues to face high inflation and rising pressure on drug prices.

However, the latest job cuts represent a small proportion (less than 2%) of the company’s workforce. Amgen had nearly 25,200 employees in over 50 countries as of the end of December 2022. Amgen is a part of the growing list of U.S. companies that are reducing their employee count due to persistent economic headwinds.

“We made these changes to realign our expense base in the face of intensifying pressure on drug prices and high levels of inflation,” a company spokeswoman told Reuters.

Last month, Amgen’s guidance for 2023 failed to impress investors. The company’s outlook did not include any contribution from its proposed acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP), announced in December 2022. Amgen is spending about $27.8 billion to acquire Horizon, a biopharma company developing treatments for rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases.

Is Amgen Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Wall Street is sidelined on Amgen, with a Hold consensus rating based on five Buys, six Holds, and three Sells. The average AMGN stock price target of $252.50 suggests 7.6% upside potential. Shares have declined 10% year-to-date.   

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AMGN

Street Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
The FlyStreet Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
4d ago
AAP
CBT
Wells Fargo upgrades Amgen to Overweight, lowers target to $265
AMGN
HZNP
Amgen upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo
AMGN
More AMGN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMGN

Street Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
The FlyStreet Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
4d ago
AAP
CBT
Wells Fargo upgrades Amgen to Overweight, lowers target to $265
The FlyWells Fargo upgrades Amgen to Overweight, lowers target to $265
4d ago
AMGN
HZNP
Amgen upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo
The FlyAmgen upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo
4d ago
AMGN
More AMGN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >