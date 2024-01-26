Ameris Bancorp Shares Investor Presentation Material

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

The Company has made its investor presentation material, which will be presented during the earnings teleconference at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on January 26, 2024, available as an exhibit in this Report and on the Company’s website. This material is provided for informational purposes and should not be considered part of the official legal filings for the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or the Securities Act of 1933.

