America’s Car-Mart Blasts Up After Analyst Upgrade

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

America’s Car-Mart Blasts Up After Analyst Upgrade

Sometimes, all it takes to find your true potential is for someone to be willing to tell people they like you. That was about all it took for America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) to blast up over 17% in Monday afternoon’s trading, with just an upgrade at Stephens.

Stephens analysts noted that the automotive sector experienced a lot of disruptions of late. Which is true; we all remember the COVID-19 driven closures, and the supply chain driven crunches, and now the interest rate-driven slump. But despite all these seemingly negative factors, Stephens believes this is a great opportunity for Car-Mart to advance. In fact, Stephens believes in Car-Mart so hard that it nearly doubled the price target on the stock, going from $70 to $135 and hiking the rating from “equal weight” to “overweight”.

Here’s where Stephens really expects Car-Mart to take off. Since several auto lenders are getting out of the market altogether, that’s an opportunity for Car-Mart to enjoy an environment with a lot less competition and a lot better ability to finance what it sells. Car-Mart wasn’t exactly in a bad position to begin with; Automotive News recently revealed that America’s Car-Mart is actually the sixth largest used car sales chain in the United States by sales volume. With 156 dealerships located across 12 states, it can take advantage of discrepancies in the market to make better total sales.

A look at the last five days in trading for America’s Car-Mart shows just how much impact this news had. America’s Car-Mart stock had been on a bit of a decline, but with today’s news, it started a nice ramp up that lasted most of the trading day. It held on to those gains even as the closing bell approached for Monday’s trading.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on CRMT

America’s Car-Mart management to meet virtually with Stephens
The FlyAmerica’s Car-Mart management to meet virtually with Stephens
6d ago
CRMT
America’s Car-Mart management to meet virtually with Stephens
CRMT
America’s Car-Mart files $400M mixed securities shelf
CRMT
More CRMT Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CRMT

America’s Car-Mart management to meet virtually with Stephens
The FlyAmerica’s Car-Mart management to meet virtually with Stephens
6d ago
CRMT
America’s Car-Mart management to meet virtually with Stephens
The FlyAmerica’s Car-Mart management to meet virtually with Stephens
11d ago
CRMT
America’s Car-Mart files $400M mixed securities shelf
The FlyAmerica’s Car-Mart files $400M mixed securities shelf
18d ago
CRMT
More CRMT Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >