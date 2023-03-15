American Public Education Stock Dives after Earnings Miss

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

American Public Education Stock Dives after Earnings Miss

A lot of distressing things are said about the state of American public education these days. Sadly, not all of them are wrong. Even more sadly—at least for investors in American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)—a lot of those same things apply to the state of the stock. With American Public Education Inc. down nearly 50% in Wednesday afternoon’s trading, the comparisons are distressingly similar.

The problem for the stock is that it severely missed earnings projections. American Public Education posted a loss of $0.35, while analyst projections looked for a loss of just $0.01. Revenue, meanwhile, didn’t fare much better. American Public Education posted earnings of $152.4 million, which was only slightly less than the $152.63 million projected. Sadly, it was also down 1% against this time last year, meaning that if American Public Education had only done as well as it did last year, it would have turned in a mixed report instead of the disaster it was.

Several problems contributed to these losses, but the biggest goes back to one thing: Rasmussen University. Rasmussen saw several problems: some of the best talent left, nursing students were in open decline, and costs for on-campus learning were only going up. One of only two analysts offering coverage on American Public Education, William Blair’s Stephen Sheldon, noted that Rasmussen was “…expected to remain a headwind to enrollments and profitability over the near-term.”

Meanwhile, hedge funds are very much in agreement, as their overall sentiment is Negative on American Public Education. Worse, hedge funds decreased their holdings by 189,100 shares in the last quarter, making it the fourth consecutive quarter where they have been net sellers.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on APEI

American Public Education Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results
Press ReleasesAmerican Public Education Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results
23h ago
APEI
American Public Education Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
APEI
American Public Education Issues 2022 Guidance and Supplemental Financial Information
APEI
More APEI Latest News >

More News & Analysis on APEI

American Public Education Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results
Press ReleasesAmerican Public Education Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results
23h ago
APEI
American Public Education Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
Press ReleasesAmerican Public Education Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
4M ago
APEI
American Public Education Issues 2022 Guidance and Supplemental Financial Information
Press ReleasesAmerican Public Education Issues 2022 Guidance and Supplemental Financial Information
6M ago
APEI
More APEI Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >