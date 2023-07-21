American Express (NYSE: AXP) Slides Even as Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Reaffirms Outlook

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) declined in the pre-market trading at the time of publishing on Friday even as the credit card company announced Q2 earnings of $2.89 per share, up by 12% year-over-year and above consensus estimates of $2.81 per share.

The company delivered its fifth straight quarter of record revenues, net of interest expense up by 12% year-over-year to $15.05 billion but fell short of Street estimates of $15.4 billion.

Stephen J. Squeri, Chairman and CEO commented, “Card Member spending hit another all-time high, growing 8 percent on an FX-adjusted basis, driven by double-digit growth in U.S. Consumer and International Card Member spending. Travel and Entertainment spending remained strong across customer categories and geographies, growing 14 percent on an FX-adjusted basis.”

The company reaffirmed its FY23 guidance and now expects its revenues to grow in the range of 15% to 17% while earnings are likely to be between $11 and $11.40 per share.

Analysts remain sidelined about AXP stock with a Hold consensus rating based on five Buys, five Holds, and three Sells.