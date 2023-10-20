American Express (NYSE: AXP) Delivers Q3 Earnings Beat

Integrated payments company American Express (NYSE: AXP) reported strong Q3 results with its earnings surging by 34% year-over-year to $3.30 per share. This was above analysts’ consensus estimate of $2.95 per share.

The company’s revenues increased by 13% year-over-year to $15.4 billion in line with analysts’ expectations. The company’s management stated that overall card member spending remained strong and was up by 7% year-over-year on the basis of adjusted currency exchange rate. The expenditure on travel and entertainment remained robust, up by 13% year-over-year on an FX-adjusted basis.

Stephen J.Squeri Chairman and CEO commented, ” Spending by these [millennial and Gen Z consumers] customers was up 18% in the U.S. from a year earlier, and they accounted for more than 60% of all new consumer account acquisitions globally.”

What is the Future of AXP Stock?

Analysts are cautiously optimistic about AXP stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on eight Buys, three Holds and two Sells. The average AXP price target of $178.67 implies an upside potential of 19.4% at current levels.