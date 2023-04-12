AAL Tanks on Disappointing Q1 Guide

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

AAL Tanks on Disappointing Q1 Guide

Shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) are sliding lower today after its preliminary first-quarter numbers disappointed investors.

The company expects EPS to hover between $0.01 and $0.05 for Q1. Analysts are expecting an EPS of $0.04 on $12.21 billion in revenue for the period. AAL is slated to announce first-quarter numbers on April 20.

During Q1, the company notched 65 billion total available seat miles, which was 9.2% higher than the year-ago level. Further, total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) is now expected to be 25.5% more than the year-ago period.

Overall, the Street has a $17.63 consensus price target on AAL implying a 23.11% potential upside in the stock. That’s after a nearly 18% runup in MSFT shares so far this year.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AAL

Benchmark aerospace analysts to hold analyst/industry conference call
The FlyBenchmark aerospace analysts to hold analyst/industry conference call
5d ago
AL
BA
Benchmark aerospace analysts to hold analyst/industry conference call
AL
BA
American Airlines Group Announces Webcast of First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results
AAL
More AAL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AAL

Benchmark aerospace analysts to hold analyst/industry conference call
The FlyBenchmark aerospace analysts to hold analyst/industry conference call
5d ago
AL
BA
Benchmark aerospace analysts to hold analyst/industry conference call
The FlyBenchmark aerospace analysts to hold analyst/industry conference call
5d ago
AL
BA
American Airlines Group Announces Webcast of First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Press ReleasesAmerican Airlines Group Announces Webcast of First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results
6d ago
AAL
More AAL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >