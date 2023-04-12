AAL Tanks on Disappointing Q1 Guide

Shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) are sliding lower today after its preliminary first-quarter numbers disappointed investors.

The company expects EPS to hover between $0.01 and $0.05 for Q1. Analysts are expecting an EPS of $0.04 on $12.21 billion in revenue for the period. AAL is slated to announce first-quarter numbers on April 20.

During Q1, the company notched 65 billion total available seat miles, which was 9.2% higher than the year-ago level. Further, total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) is now expected to be 25.5% more than the year-ago period.

Overall, the Street has a $17.63 consensus price target on AAL implying a 23.11% potential upside in the stock.

